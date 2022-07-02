Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 35,074 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

