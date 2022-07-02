Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 186.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.92 million, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

