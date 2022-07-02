Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.