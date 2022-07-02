Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 1,819 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

EIS opened at $59.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38.

