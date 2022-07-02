Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,680,000 after buying an additional 91,057 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

