Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $219,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 216.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

