Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 93,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 248,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

EWI opened at $24.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

