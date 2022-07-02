Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 13,071 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after purchasing an additional 998,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 947,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,502,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $49.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.