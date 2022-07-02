Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 1,368 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

