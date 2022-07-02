Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 21,801 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600,682 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 423,239 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 483,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

