Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 51,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,622,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 807,581 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

