Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE HIE opened at $9.44 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.