Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 13,600 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.74% of Portland General Electric worth $36,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Portland General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.