Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 137,474 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for approximately 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.56% of Snap-on worth $60,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $198.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.