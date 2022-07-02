Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 1,429 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $23,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

