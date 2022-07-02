Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 6,274 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

