Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 1,491 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

UPS stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

