Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $16.87 Million Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,571 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.58% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $24.52 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

