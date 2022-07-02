Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $27.46 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

