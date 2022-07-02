Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $40.29 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,386 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.27% of Everest Re Group worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $283.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

