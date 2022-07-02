Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,649 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.