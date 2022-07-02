Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287,123 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $71,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.66 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.