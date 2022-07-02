Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $7.24 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

