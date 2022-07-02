Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,934 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Nutrien worth $66,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $79.22 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.