MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

