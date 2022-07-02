MIR COIN Market Capitalization Hits $1.89 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $31,920.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00139284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00703689 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016062 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

