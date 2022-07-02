Mizuho Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $30.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.56 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.