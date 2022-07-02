Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.46.

NYSE MHK opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 178.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 281.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

