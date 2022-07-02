Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

