Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in June

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GBARF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366. Monarch Mining has a 52 week low of 0.27 and a 52 week high of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.39.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.