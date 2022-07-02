MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.82.

MongoDB stock traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.01. 1,489,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,866. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.93.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 45.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MongoDB by 195.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

