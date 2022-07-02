MoonTools Hits Market Capitalization of $45,416.70 (MOONS)

MoonTools (MOONS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a market cap of $45,416.70 and approximately $46.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00008597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00159487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00647170 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016263 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

