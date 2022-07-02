Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

