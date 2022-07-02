Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

