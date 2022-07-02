Morgan Stanley Raises Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €6.75

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €6.30 ($6.70) to €6.75 ($7.18) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.45 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bankinter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankinter from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €5.60 ($5.96) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.54.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.61.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.