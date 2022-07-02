Morgan Stanley Trims Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Target Price to €9.50

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to €9.50 ($10.11) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($12.02) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.34) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

