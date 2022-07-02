Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MWA. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

