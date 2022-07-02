My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $660,904.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00172535 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.01275477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00082239 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015920 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,186,847 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

