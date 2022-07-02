Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.80). 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.16.

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

