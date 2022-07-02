Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
