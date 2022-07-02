Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NOPMF remained flat at $$9.62 during midday trading on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOPMF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

