Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nestlé by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $118.00 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70.

A number of research firms have commented on NSRGY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

