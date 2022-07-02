Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.58. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.