New BitShares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $381,584.00 (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $381,584.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00159487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016189 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.