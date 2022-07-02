New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $757.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

