New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 6.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 51,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,078,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 3,191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.