Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 3.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 155,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.