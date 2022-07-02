Newmont (TSE:NGT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$76.45 and last traded at C$76.60. 116,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 183,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.96.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.96.

Get Newmont alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.81. The firm has a market cap of C$60.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.88.

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

About Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.