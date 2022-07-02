NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.71

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.71 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.06). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.08), with a volume of 628,805 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.72. The stock has a market cap of £270.28 million and a P/E ratio of 4,385.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($24,567.54).

NewRiver REIT plc

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

