NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) vs. Its Peers Critical Comparison

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 231 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 730 5443 11574 257 2.63

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.07%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.24%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -548.39% -67.11% -44.80% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -20.86% -52.32% -7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$37.97 million -0.43 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 15.94

NextPlay Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies peers beat NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

